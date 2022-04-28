Purcellville Council Seeks Negotiations over Vineyard Square Development

With the developers of the Vineyard Square development in downtown Purcellville apparently moving toward the demolition phase of their project, there may be a renewed effort to negotiate its design and scale.

It was an alert posted by the owners of the Re-Love It consignment store that renewed a Town Council conversation about the 171,000-square-foot mixed use project that originally was approved in 2013.

Store owner Michael Oakes said he received notice that his lease would not be renewed beyond July 15. The 21st Street building he leases is set to be demolished to make way for the construction of 40 condominiums and 30,000 square feet of new retail space.

The action triggered concerns about the loss of a popular store—and possibly Oakes, who has been a leading organizer for a host of major community events—as well as impacts the construction could have on the business district.

During this week’s Town Council meeting, council members read into the record a series of emails sent by residents and visitors lamenting the loss of Re-Love It and expressing worry that Vineyard Square will erase much of Purcellville’s small-town charm.

Oakes, who has leased the storefront since 2010, said he is working with the county’s Department of Economic Development to find suitable space to keep the business going. Along with worrying about the future of his store, he also questioned whether the move to demolition is premature and could leave the street with empty buildings or vacant lots long before construction actually begins.

Since the first approvals for Vineyard Square a decade ago, subsequent town councils have worked to block the project, but found the developers had adequately vested their permits so they could not be canceled and had not expired.

During Tuesday’s meeting, council members acknowledged strong community opposition to the development and stressed their commitment to revitalizing the 21st Street business district. And with legal avenues to stop the project apparently exhausted, some expressed hope of having the opportunity to modify the design and scale of the plans to better meet the town’s goals.

“To be clear, I do not like the current site plan that was approved. It does not fit the character of the Town of Purcellville,” Councilwoman Erin Rayner said. However, she said the town should seek a productive dialogue to improve the project, working for a spirit of unity, rather than an us-versus-them mentality.

Councilman Tip Stinnette said that the project’s critics have long hoped the development could be blocked, but that strategy didn’t pan out. He said it was difficult to understand what the previous council was thinking when the project was approved and pointed to that action as a motivation to replace those members in subsequent elections. But he also urged a more proactive effort to mold the project rather than fight it.

“We should sit down and talk, rather than sit back and hope,” Stinnette said.

Councilman Stanley J. Milan Sr. said he was concerned that the developers may not have financing in place to move forward to construction and was worried that the two-acre area of the downtown district could sit empty for a long period.

Vice Mayor Christopher Bertaut agreed that the current Town Council could play a role in re-shaping the development, but vowed not to support it with town resources, such as funding an extension of O Street through the property.