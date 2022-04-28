Robin Elizabeth Sanford, 1955-2022

Robin Elizabeth Sanford, 66, of Hamilton, died April 17 at Loudoun Hospital.

She was born on July 2, 1955, to the late Arthur William Sanford and Ruby Elizabeth. She had two siblings who preceded her on the way to heaven: Terry Ann Woodson-Huff and Edward Arthur Sanford.

Robin was a member of the Mt. Zion United Methodist Church, Hamilton, VA.

She graduated from Loudoun Valley High School and attended Northern Virginia Community College. Robin served in the U.S. Air Force for 18 years from 1974 to 1992. After serving in the Air Force, she worked for the U.S. Postal Service, retiring at age 55.

She was a big fan of the Bigfoot Travel show and would text to let us know when the show came on. She was our regular TV guide about what was coming on that night. For several years, she would text about Aretha Franklin and was a member of the Aretha Franklin Legend Group.

Robin leaves to cherish her memory; her mother, Ruby Elizabeth Sanford of Sterling, Virginia; sister, Paulette Taylor of Tampa, Florida; two aunts, Pearl Lucas and Frances Lucas of Leesburg, Virginia; sister-in-law, Barbara Sanford of Winchester, Virginia and a host of nieces, nephews, other family members and friends.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, April 28, 2022, 11:00 a.m. at Mt. Zion United Methodist Church, 250 West Virginia Avenue, Hamilton, VA 20158.

Interment – private.

