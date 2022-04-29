￼Dominion High School Students Win National Honor

Several Dominion High School students have been named to the National Scholastic Press Association Honor Roll.

Nicole Calderon Cadima, Caelan Jones, Ryan Myers, Neena Peterson, Tyler Whitfield and Anastasia Simonenko are among 1,300 high school students across the nation who earned the honor.

To be inducted, a student must have served in a school media organization for at least two years and have maintained a 3.5 or higher grade point average on a 4.0 scale.

Dominion High School journalism teacher Mitch Schwartz said the inductees are outstanding role models for future students wishing to pursue journalism.

“I am very lucky to have so many outstanding student journalists leading my classes and publications,” Schwartz said.

The students will receive a certificate of recognition, and seniors will have the chance to compete for a $1,000 scholarship.