￼School-Business Partnership Executive Council Holds Award Ceremony

The Loudoun County Public Schools School-Business Partnership Executive Council held an awards reception last night at the Academies of Loudoun, honoring businesses and community partners for their contributions to the division.

Dawn Meyer, former Executive Director of the Loudoun Education Foundation, won the J. Hamilton Lambert Exemplary leadership in Education and Community Service Award.

“The collaboration between businesses, LCPS and LEF has enabled the school system to pilot successful education programs that benefit the teachers and students in Loudoun County Public Schools,” Meyer said. “Many of these innovative programs are a model for Virginia.”

Former Superintendent Edgar Hattrick was on hand to present the award.

“What a delight it is to see how powerful the School Business Partnership Executive Council and the Loudoun Education Foundation have been in the lives of our students,” Hattrick said. “From the beginning we said this was going to be about providing something for students that we couldn’t provide just through normal means, and clearly all of you who are in business out there have made this happen.”

Potomac Falls High School senior Alana Andrews and Stone Bridge High School and Academies of Loudoun senior Sanjitha Prabakaran were given the Student Innovator Award.

Andrews is the Founder and CEO of The SWEY Corporation, which makes natural sports drinks.

Prabakaran is the Founder and CEO of STEM 4 Scouts, which guides girl scouts into computer science fields by helping them earn their “Coding for Good” badges.

The Loudoun Literacy Council earned the Make a Difference Award, while nonprofit Mobile Hope won the Legacy Award. Landsdowne Resort and Heritage Hall Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center shared the Partners for Progress Award. Maverick Bikes & Café, which has sponsored several community outreach initiatives involving the division, won the Bringing Community Together Award.

“Each story that we heard demonstrated the impact of community partners and schools working in tandem to provide students with deeper learning experiences,” said Superintendent Scott Ziegler. “The five c’s embedded in the LCPS profile of a graduate capture the ‘why’ behind our partnerships and set standard for these awards.”

The five c’s Ziegler referenced are critical thinking, creative thinking, communication, collaboration and citizenship.