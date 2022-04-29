Burk Celebrates Continued Recovery in State of the Town Address 

Leesburg Mayor Kelly Burk used her annual State of the Town address to celebrate the strides made in the county seat over the past year, and in particular point to the continued recovery of the town government and Leesburg’s residents and businesses.

She began her speech pointing to how it’s been mostly business as usual at Town Hall, even during a global pandemic.

“The town never closed, never shut our doors, and this council did not skip any meetings. With the help of our highly qualified and dedicated public servants, residents could stay engaged and informed,” she said.

Burk also took time to celebrate some significant milestones for town departments. As one example, she pointed to Leesburg Executive Airport’s continued standing as the commonwealth’s second busiest general aviation airport, its first-in-the-country remote tower facility, and its new customs operation. She also applauded the Parks & Recreation Department for bringing back the town’s popular events, many of which were COVID canceled over the past two years. The Flower & Garden Festival, back downtown last weekend for the first time in three years, drew record attendance.

There are many more examples, all of which are a credit to the hundreds of individuals employed by the town government.

“I asked each department to send me two things they are proud to have completed this year, and if I read them all, it would be tomorrow before I finished. I may give you the highlights of this past year, but our town staff has worked diligently under difficult circumstances so that our residents never saw any change in our high level of service,” she said.

That same town staff has also proved invaluable to town business owners. Burk pointed to one instance where a business owner shared with her that the town government designating two parking spaces in front of her restaurant for pick-up only saved her business.

“To hear directly from a sandwich company that they could not have made it without our help means we should maintain the spirit of innovation and willingness to experiment to accommodate local economic shifts,” she said.

In closing her speech, Burk expressed her excitement for the next year.

“With a strong financial outlook, strong staff support, and an increasingly involved citizenry, I am excited about 2022 and beyond. We met the challenge of the past few years, and the Town Council will continue to do its best to represent the residents with civility and respect,” she said.

Burk’s State of the Town address can be viewed at leesburgva.gov/government/webcasts.