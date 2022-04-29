Registration Open for Fairways for Hope Golf Tournament

The Ryan Bartel Foundation, a Loudoun nonprofit working to prevent youth suicide, has opened registration for its second annual Fairways for Hope Golf Tournament, planned for Thursday, June 9 at Loudoun Golf & Country Club.

Tickets also are available to the Fairways for Hope Cookout following the tournament, for non-golfers who would like to participate and support foundation anyway.

The foundation’s goal is to raise at least $30,000 to support its suicide prevention programs, which include education programs and activities to support and empower youth, families and the community at large.

“Our country is experiencing a mental health state of emergency, and teen suicide attempts and suicides are at an all-time high,” foundation founder Suzie Bartel said. “Our region is no different, so in response, we’re ramping up our efforts to reach more teens with our programs. This golf tournament will raise much-needed funds to support those efforts.”

The full-day tournament includes 18 holes of golf, contests and games, raffle items like getaways, lunch and drinks, and a cookout and awards presentation.

Family memorials to those lost to suicide will be displayed throughout the course to ensure these young people are not forgotten and to emphasize to patrons the significance of their support.

“The memorial signs placed at each hole reminded me how critical suicide prevention awareness is to show people that there is always hope,” said Ronnie Price, who participated in the inaugural event.

The Ryan Bartel Foundation is also seeking businesses and community partners to sponsor the tournament.

To sponsor or register got to ryanbartelfoundation.org/fairways-for-hope or call Executive Director Val Walters at 571-207-8764.