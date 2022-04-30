Local Brewer Found Dead; Son In Custody

The Leesburg Police Department is investigating the suspicious death of a well-known local brewer.

According to a department press release, officers responded to a home in the 400 block of South King Street around 7:30 a.m. Saturday morning for reports of a suspicious event. Upon arrival, 57-year-old Dean Lake was found deceased with apparent blunt force trauma to his upper body.

Lake is well known to the local brewing community as the co-founder and head brewer of the former Dog Money Restaurant & Brewery, which operated on Catoctin Circle from 2016 to 2020. Most recently, Lake was the director of operations at Black Hoof Brewing in downtown Leesburg, but totaled more than two decades in his local brewing portfolio, including seven years at Old Dominion Brewing.

Late Saturday afternoon 21-year-old Schuyler Lake, believed to be Dean Lake’s son, was taken into custody in the area of Russell Branch Parkway SE and Battlefield Parkway SE after an hours-long manhunt. He has been classified as a person of interest in the investigation. According to a police department release, there are no other persons of interest in the investigation at this time and there is no further danger to the public.

Dean Lake’s death remains under investigation by the Leesburg Police Department Criminal Investigation Section. Anyone who has additional information about the incident is asked to contact Detective M. Kadric at 703-771-4500 or mkadric@leesburgva.gov. If you wish to remain anonymous, please call the Leesburg Crime Line at 703-443-TIPS (8477). Information can also be sent using TIPSUBMIT via text. Text 274637 (CRIMES) and begin your message with LPDTIP.