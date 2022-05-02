New Virginia Majority Holds Vigil for Affordable Housing

The group New Virginia Majority brought attention to the lack of affordable housing in Loudoun County during a candlelit vigil for International Workers’ Day at the county Government Center in Leesburg on Sunday night.

A group of two dozen listened as community members shared their experiences with the rising cost of living in the county.

“We immigrated because we know this county has a lot of opportunities. But right now, for us, we don’t have any because we have to kill ourselves working,” said one woman. “Not getting enough money to pay for our house. So, we have to rent, bringing in people, sometimes criminals, we don’t know, because we need to pay our rent.”

Liliana Weinberg of New Virginia Majority said that some of the group’s members report living with six other people in two-bedroom units.

“We have money in the budget for affordable housing. We are asking for that money for our community that is making less than $50,000 a year,” Weinberg said.

She added that with inflation and the increasing demand for housing in the county, the issue is hitting people harder than ever.

“One of our members told us that they have increased her rent by $300. If you make $10, $11 dollars, that’s a lot of money,” she said. “It’s a community where it’s very difficult to understand the situation. That’s why we’re here advocating for families, telling people that we are here and that they’re not invisible anymore.”

The group’s push comes as county supervisors weigh the possibility of expanding requirements for affordable dwelling units. Affordable Dwelling Units are required in most development projects with 24 units or more.

In Fiscal Year 2023, funding equivalent to a half cent of the real estate tax rate will go towards affordable housing, which will yield about $6 million. The county also received $10 million in grants for affordable housing.

Affordable housing units aim to serve families making 30% to 70% of the area’s median income. For a single person, the Area Median income is $90,300, and for a family of four is $129,000.

The group New Virginia Majority gathered for a candlelit vigil outside of the county government center to call on officials to create more affordable housing (Hayley Milon Bour/ Loudoun Now)

The group New Virginia Majority gathered for a candlelit vigil outside of the county government center to call on officials to create more affordable housing (Hayley Milon Bour/ Loudoun Now)

The group New Virginia Majority gathered for a candlelit vigil outside of the county government center to call on officials to create more affordable housing (Hayley Milon Bour/ Loudoun Now)