Loudoun Celebrates Small Businesses with Special Events

Loudoun Economic Development this week is inviting small business owners, entrepreneurs, and county residents to celebrate the success of local businesses and network with the county’s array of growth resources.

This will be the first time since 2019 that Loudoun Small Business Week events are back in-person, after two years of virtual and hybrid events.

“This year’s Small Business Week is a celebration of resiliency after an unprecedented period for local businesses,” Loudoun Small Business and Entrepreneurship Manager Danelle Hayer said. “Loudoun Economic Development will host an array of business receptions with the goal of engaging Loudoun’s coworking startups, congratulating our fastest growing businesses, and spotlighting the resiliency of Loudoun’s small business community.”

The programs coincide with National Small Business Week. As in years past, Loudoun Small Business Week will include members of the Board of Supervisors visiting area businesses and Loudoun Economic Development featuring dozens of small business success stories on its marketing channels throughout the week, highlighting resiliency through adversity.

Celebratory open house events are being hosted at different times and co-working spaces throughout the county. Each event will be slightly different, showcasing the businesses that call each space home and the types of services that each space provides.

Attendance is free for anyone looking to learn more about entrepreneurship in the county or to celebrate local small businesses. Reservations are encouraged.

May 2, 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Frontier Kitchen in Chantilly;

May 3, 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Brickyard in Ashburn;

May 4, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Venture X in Ashburn;

May 4, 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Makersmiths in Purcellville;

May 6 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 880 Harrison in Leesburg;

May 6, 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at AWL Creative in Leesburg.

“Loudoun County has always had a special relationship with its small businesses, providing hands-on customer service to aid in their growth. We wanted to ensure that our first Small Business Week back together was centered on celebrating community success,” Loudoun Economic Development’s Executive Director Buddy Rizer said. “As a department and a county, we’re proud of the in-roads we’ve made into new segments of Loudoun’s economy over the last several years. We will continue to grow those services looking forward, building a bright and inclusive #LoudounPossible future.”

For more information on the week’s festivities and the county’s ongoing services, go to LoudounSmallBiz.org.