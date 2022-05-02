Rallye for Vets Rolls Again￼

The Rallye for Vets rolled through the roads of Loudoun once again Sunday, raising money for veterans in need.

The organization raises funds to provide direct medical and mortgage or rent payments for veterans in need, through car shows, silent auctions, and rallyes, pairing veterans as navigators with donors as drivers. This year’s first rallye ran from DC Prime Steakhouse in Ashburn to Breaux Vineyards north of Hillsboro.

During the May 1 event, drivers sought to arrive at the finish line closest to a target time based on speed limits, road conditions and weather. Jeff Barrows in his 2014 Ferrari 458 and Patrick Moore in his 2021 Ford Raptor came closest to the target time 1:05:41, with Barrows less than a minute under at 1:04:46 and Barrows less than a minute over at 1:05:34.

The day also featured a number of rare and classic cars, such as Garrett Pressick’s 1963 Ford Falcon Ranchero, Chris Fennell’s 1966 Chevrolet Corvette and Rex Brouilard’s 1965 Shelby Cobra. Cars both new and classic lined up at Breaux Vineyards after the Rallye for Vets Sunday, April 31, 2022. [Renss Greene/Loudoun Now]

And the event raised more than $9,000 including registrations, raffles, and donations, according to co-founder and Navy veteran Desiree Peyman. The rallye was followed by live music, raffles, and a winner’s ceremony at the vineyard.

It was only the first of several rallyes planned this year. The next will be June 26 from Morven Park to Flying Ace Farm distillery.

Last year’s Rallye for Vets ran from Ida Lee Park in Leesburg to Breaux Vineyards northwest of Hillsboro, raising nearly $5,500 on the day—and through donations, campaigns, events, and local support raised more than $60,000 in its first full year, according to Peyman. They also assisted veterans in four states and paid five mortgages and rents.

To become a driver, sign up at rallyeforvets.org/become-a-driver. To donate to Rallye for Vets, visit rallyeforvets.org/donate. And if you are a veteran who needs help with a mortgage, rent or medical payment, fill out a relief form at rallyeforvets.org/relief-forms.

More information and photos of the day are also at facebook.com/rallyeforvets. ￼Rallye for Vets Returns with More Routes