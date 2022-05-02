Salamander Doubles Up on Five-Star Rating

Salamander Resort & Spa was awarded two prestigious Five-Star Ratings by the Forbes Travel Guide. The resort’s Salamander Spa received the coveted honor for the first time, making it the only five-star spa in Virginia, while the 168-room property received the lodging distinction for the fourth consecutive year.

The top honor in the hospitality industry since 1958, the Forbes Five-Star ratings are based on professional, anonymous inspections. There are only 63 properties worldwide with five-star ratings for both lodging and spa, and just 30 in the United States.

“I am so incredibly proud and humbled to receive 10 stars from Forbes Travel Guide,” said Sheila C. Johnson, the resort owner and founder and CEO of Salamander Hotels & Resorts. “Maintaining our unique style of thoughtful, warm and caring service, and a creative approach to the guest experience is something we pride ourselves on, particularly through the unprecedented times we’ve all recently faced and especially in a spa environment. I am so grateful to our entire team of service professionals who strive to exceed our guests’ expectations on a daily basis. They have truly earned these ratings.”