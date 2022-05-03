￼W.O. Robey May Move to Dominion High School

Loudoun County Public Schools administrators are recommending that the W.O. Robey High School program be relocated from Park View High School to Dominion High School next school year, because of space concerns and projected enrollment.

W.O. Robey is an alternative high school that enables students to complete their high school education amid unconventional life circumstances, such as work obligations or raising children or siblings.

During the April 26 School Board meeting, Assistant Superintendent of Instruction Ashley Ellis reported that the staff of Robey could facilitate an increased enrollment up to 63 students. Currently, there are 29 students enrolled. At its current site, Ellis said the school is pressed for office and storage space.

The enrollment at Park View is bound to increase, Ellis said, as new residential applications have been approved for the school zone.

“The small high school building footprint is an added challenge. Classroom sizes are different there as opposed to some other high schools,” Ellis said of Park View, which opened in 1976.

The Park View community has been pushing for improvements to its building and adding space, a need that the PTSA President Amy Gazes said is dire.

Dominion High School is the home school of nine current Robey students, the second-most behind only Park View, which is the home school to 17 of the students.

Ellis said that Dominion enrollment is projected to remain steady. Additionally, space had been allocated there for a JROTC program, but Ellis said that it appears approval of the program won’t happen in the near future.

The administration reported that the move wouldn’t have a budgetary impact.