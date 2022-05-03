Chantilly House Fire Ruled Accidental

Loudoun County Fire and Rescue Fire Marshal’s Office investigators have concluded the May 2 house fire on Paramount Place in Chantilly was caused by an electrical anomaly in the home’s wiring.

The fire, which caused an estimated $1.67 million dollars in damage, has been ruled accidental.

At approximately 4:20 p.m. Monday, county dispatchers received a 911 call reporting a fire in a large single-family home. Crews from Dulles South, Kirkpatrick Farms, Aldie, Moorefield, Fairfax County, and the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority were dispatched on the incident.

They arrived to find a three-story home with significant fire showing from the garage and first floor of the structure. All residents were located safely outside. Fire crews attacked the bulk of the fire from the outside so that additional crews could make their way inside to extinguish the bulk of the fire while looking for fire in the walls and attic spaces.

No injuries were reported.

May is National Electrical Safety Month, which raises awareness around potential home electrical hazards and the importance of electrical fire safety. Residents are reminded to keep their home’s electrical system in good repair and to contact a licensed electrician if they have flickering lights, sparks, non-functioning outlets, or need wiring repairs or upgrades.