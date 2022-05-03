Former Loudoun Fire Engine Arrives in Holmes County, MS

A retired Loudoun County Fire-Rescue engine has arrived at its new home in Holmes County, MS, and with it the two counties have formally signed a sister county agreement.

Holmes County is among the lowest-income counties in the U.S., counterpart to Loudoun which is one of the highest.

County Chair Phyllis J. Randall (D-At Large) began talking with then-Holmes County Supervisor Eddie J. Carthan in 2018. Those discussions were part of the basis for the National Association of Counties new Economic Mobility Leadership Network, which partners high- and low-income localities.

In April 2019, the Loudoun Board of Supervisors approved a Sister County partnership agreement between the jurisdictions, which called on both counties to “work together for the mutual benefit of their citizens.”

The first material such work arose when the Loudoun Board of Supervisors agreed to sell a recently retired 2008 Loudoun Fire-Rescue engine to Holmes County. Randall, Supervisors Sylvia R. Glass (D-Broad Run) and Loudoun Fire-Rescue Battalion Chief Adam Davis delivered the engine on April 30, and Loudoun fire-rescue staff trained Holmes County firefighters on using the equipment. During the trip, Randall and Holmes County Board of Supervisors President Leonard Hampton held a formal signing ceremony for the sister county agreement.

“The gratitude from the people of Holmes County that we received was truly remarkable,” Randall stated. “A partnership between one of the richest counties and one of the poorest counties presents countless opportunities to learn from and help one another; we are so pleased that Loudoun’s retired fire engine will continue to benefit the public.”

“It has been a humbling experience to witness how an engine that reached the end of its service in Loudoun County will become the most valuable and capable vehicle within the Holmes County professional and volunteer fire services,” Davis stated. “It was our honor to represent Loudoun County and help train the Holmes County firefighters on the use of the engine and deliver additional supplies that will help the people of Mississippi.”