Loudoun Hosts Seminars for Parents During Mental Health Awareness Month

During May, Mental Health Awareness Month, the Prevention Alliance of Loudoun will feature a series of free virtual seminars for parents to learn more about mental health wellness for youth and teens

The alliance is a coalition of youth, Loudoun County agencies, faith-based organizations, other community stakeholders and parents dedicated to mental health awareness and substance misuse prevention efforts.

“Today’s youth and teens face a variety of societal distractions and peer pressures that can have significant impact on their overall mental health and wellness,” Loudoun County Department of Mental Health, Substance Abuse and Developmental Services Director Margaret Graham said. “These workshops offer parents and guardians the opportunity to learn more about mental health wellness for their children.”

They include workshops on current drug trends on May 10, internet safety on May 17, Adverse Childhood Experiences on May 24, and talking to teens about vaping on May 31. Visit loudoun.gov/mhsadsprevention for detailed information about each event and to register.