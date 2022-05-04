Abortion Rights Supporters Demonstrate at Loudoun Courthouse

A leaked draft of a Supreme Court opinion that would overturn Roe v. Wade, the 1973 case that guarantees abortion rights in the U.S., brought protestors out to courthouses around the nation including a contingent of about a dozen in Loudoun on Tuesday night.

“We are flipped back in time 50 years,” said Rachel Pardo. “All the rights, from women’s rights to BLM to just basic human rights, we’ve gone back to the ’60s and ’70s but we have no leaders, we don’t have a Martin Luther King. We don’t have a Gloria Steinem.”

“If we don’t react to this then we have nothing,” she added.

The Supreme Court’s vote is not yet official. The draft majority opinion in the case of Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, written by Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito, was reported in Politico and later confirmed by Chief Justice John Roberts.