BriteWash Auto Wash Celebrates Grand Opening in Leesburg

Locally owned and operated BriteWash Auto Wash celebrated its opening with a ribbon cutting celebration Saturday.

The $5 million facility near the intersection of Battlefield Parkway and Rt 7 offers both interior and exterior auto detailing services.

Founded by hotelier and Leesburg resident Greg Miller, BriteWash offers a local alternative to auto wash chains. Miller has committed to raising funds for local and national nonprofits, schools, associations and organizations. BriteWash also offers weekly discounts for service industry workers, first responders and educators. And, in its first month of operation, BriteWash raised more than $2,000 for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

He said he has a goal of raising $50,000 for St. Jude through the end of the year.

“Culminating with this grand opening, BriteWash offers a courteous, efficient, and helpful auto wash experience to our Loudoun County neighbors. We are committed to delivering superior wash and detail services. So too, our legacy will be met by embracing the community where we live and work by giving back,” Miller stated.

BriteWash was designed with environmental conservation and sustainability in mind, including a sophisticated water reclamation system which intended to provide among highest reuse of water among any car wash operation, along with ozone-based washers that operate on cold water, reduce water use, and decrease the need for detergents. The facility is also designed to be energy efficient and implements a recycling program.

“I want to tell everyone around the world what a great idea this is and how responsible it is. We have to recognize that cars that need to be cleaned and car washes use a lot of water,” Leesburg Mayor Kelly Burk stated. “The fact that [BriteWash] is recycling that [water] is noteworthy and we’re really very pleased that you chose Leesburg for your location.”

Inside, the auto wash includes “The Pit Stop,” a shop offering a variety of pre-packaged snacks, beverages and frozen treats along with car-oriented products like hanging air-fresheners, Armor All wipes and Rain-X. For the kids, they offer complimentary freshly popped corn and a light show for the kids. And they have their own coffee, “Pit Crew Brew,” from Leesburg roasters Square Feet. They hope to offer local beers and wines and is working to secure an ABC license.

The grand opening celebration raised money and awareness for Loudoun nonprofit Mobile Hope, and the auto wash plans to offer jobs to Mobile Hope clients.