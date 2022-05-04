Carla Tanner Cogar, 68
On Wednesday, March 16th, 2022, Carla Tanner Cogar, 68, of Leesburg, VA went home to be with the Lord.
Carla was preceded in death by her husband, Phillip Eugene Cogar; her father, Walter Arthur Tanner; and oldest brother, Bruce Tanner. She is survived by three daughters; Jami Cogar, Crystal Cogar, Tiffany Cogar Sturgeon (Roger) and son Joshua Cogar (Ashley); five grandchildren (Annika, Curtis, Roger, Russell and Royce); her mother, Greta Tanner (Alva Greta Anderson); three sisters, Cathleen Miller, Cindy Anctil, Christine Cervelli, and brother, Brett Tanner.
A memorial service will be held for family and friends at Cornerstone Chapel, 650 Battlefield Parkway SE, Leesburg, VA 20175 on Saturday, May 14, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. with a reception immediately following. Please come celebrate her life and share your memories with us.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in Carla’s memory to the Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration – https://www.theaftd.org/support-aftds-mission/ or to Cornerstone Chapel – https://cornerstonechapel.net/give/