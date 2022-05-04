On Wednesday, March 16th, 2022, Carla Tanner Cogar, 68, of Leesburg, VA went home to be with the Lord.

Carla was preceded in death by her husband, Phillip Eugene Cogar; her father, Walter Arthur Tanner; and oldest brother, Bruce Tanner. She is survived by three daughters; Jami Cogar, Crystal Cogar, Tiffany Cogar Sturgeon (Roger) and son Joshua Cogar (Ashley); five grandchildren (Annika, Curtis, Roger, Russell and Royce); her mother, Greta Tanner (Alva Greta Anderson); three sisters, Cathleen Miller, Cindy Anctil, Christine Cervelli, and brother, Brett Tanner.

A memorial service will be held for family and friends at Cornerstone Chapel, 650 Battlefield Parkway SE, Leesburg, VA 20175 on Saturday, May 14, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. with a reception immediately following. Please come celebrate her life and share your memories with us.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in Carla’s memory to the Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration – https://www.theaftd.org/support-aftds-mission/ or to Cornerstone Chapel – https://cornerstonechapel.net/give/