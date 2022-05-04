Loudoun4All Holds Rally for Teacher Appreciation Week

The group Loudoun4All gathered to support teachers and public education last night during a teacher Appreciation Week rally in Sterling.

In a rally alongside Rt. 7, over two dozen demonstrators held signs that read “Honk to Thank a Teacher” The crowd chanted “support our teachers, protect public ed.”

Leesburg Vice Mayor Marty Martinez, who is running for a House of Delegates seat, was among the attendees. He said that special interest groups have been stoking public discourse and creating animosity. Over the past year, School Board members have faced a removal effort rooted in frustration over the board’s progressive policies and handling of several scandals in the division.

“I think if you get the facts and you talk about what education is about, it’s not about special interest groups or agendas. It’s about educating our children and everyone has a voice,” he said.

Many of the supporters said they felt teachers have been targeted in the politization of education, and are experiencing burnout from working through the pandemic and being vilified in political discourse.

Lynn Davis of Sterling said that students and teachers are bearing the brunt of the political climate.

“It’s become an artificial bullseye for the right-wing crazies. They don’t care about education, they’re just trying to rally their base,” she said. “I know so many teachers that are considering leaving the profession because they’re sick of being bullied or attacked or worrying about every word coming out of their mouth because of Youngkin’s tipline.”

She is referring to the email address established by Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s administration allowing people to report the teaching of “divisive concepts” in schools. Upon his swearing in on Jan. 15, Youngkin issued a series of executive orders targeting education, making good on campaign promises that frequently pointed to Loudoun County schools. EO One calls to end the use of divisive concepts, including Critical Race Theory, in schools.

Cris Candace Tuck, a local activist and LCPS parent, said after four years of sending his children to Loudoun County Public Schools, he’s never seen material that sparked concern.

“Teachers are phenomenal and if you trust teachers at the core of this issue then you know that no teacher is going to do anything to harm a child or expose them to something that is going to hurt them in any way,” Tuck said.

School choice is a prominent political issue, as Youngkin is calling for the establishment of more state-run charter schools, similar to the model in North Carolina, where there are over 200. Opponents of the idea argue that school choice would divert dollars from public education, and that district schools would suffer. Loudoun4All members stand alongside Rt. 7 at the intersection of Augusta Dr. to show support for teachers and public education during Teacher Appreciation Week. (Hayley Milon Bour/ Loudoun Now)