Animal Services Hosts Free Adoption May 7

On Saturday, May 7, 2022, Loudoun County Animal Services will host a “Homeward Bound” free pet adoption event from noon to 6 p.m.

Adoption fees will be waived on all available cats, kittens, dogs, puppies, small pets and reptiles during the event, which will take place at the Loudoun County Animal Shelter, 42225 Adoption Dr. in Leesburg.

“Nationwide, shelters are seeing increased intakes of animals, and longer lengths of stay. While we have been fortunate to maintain a high adoption rate here at Loudoun, these events are crucial in helping our local pets find loving forever homes, while also supporting our partner shelters in rural communities,” Loudoun County Animal Services Director Nina Stively said.

In an effort to help as many pets as possible, Loudoun Animal Services will take in up to twenty dogs and cats from overcrowded shelters in the region, all of whom will all be up for adoption in addition to the animals already at the Loudoun County Animal Shelter.

All dogs and cats adopted from Loudoun County Animal Services are spayed or neutered, have age-appropriate vaccinations and receive a microchip registered to their adopter. Potential adopters can view available pets online at loudoun.gov/animals. The standard adoption screening process will apply during the Homeward Bound event and most adoptions can be completed on the same day.

For more information about Loudoun County Animal Services, visit loudoun.gov/animals.