Loudoun County Gov’t to Explore Project Labor Agreements

Loudoun County staff members will study the feasibility of a program that would require contractors seeking to work on county government projects to permit collective bargaining.

Supervisors Kristen C. Umstattd (D-Leesburg), Michael R. Turner (D-Ashburn) and County Chair Phyllis J. Randall (D-At Large) brought the proposal to study project labor agreements to the board. Some supervisors argued the agreements could give the county a leg up in winning federal funding for transportation projects.

“Other counties have already incorporated the PLA approach, they are becoming more competitive at getting federal funds than we currently are, and for those reason I think this would be a good way to go,” Umstattd said.

Some also argued it’s simply better to ensure workers are paid a living wage.

But others were concerned about the idea pushing costs on Loudoun County taxpayers up even higher, at a time when county capital projects are coming in over budget. Supervisors Matthew F. Letourneau (R-Dulles) pointed to a workforce shortage and rising construction costs. And he said most construction workers are not unionized.

“There are certain things associated with a government PLA that make it just very difficult for contractors to comply, and really limit your pool at a time when that’s the opposite of what we should be doing, because we will be having trouble even getting folks to bid on some of our projects,” he said.

“It’s one thing to be a union shop or have unions and let people come to the table and let people collectively bargain. It’s another to say, hey, we’re going to limit the projects we put together as a county,” agreed Supervisor Caleb E. Kershner (R-Catoctin).

County staff members are expected back by January 2023 with a report including the types of projects best suited for a county project labor agreement; information for the timeline and process to implement a project labor agreement; options for tailoring a Loudoun County agreement such as hiring locally, contracting with minority-owned businesses, or guaranteeing timely project completion; and any federal grants including through the Infrastructure Investment where Loudoun might be at an advantage with project labor agreements.

Some supervisors also already have some upcoming projects in mind for project labor agreements, such as the upcoming Farmwell Road intersection work between Smith Switch Road and Ashburn Road. Construction on that is expected to begin in 2023.

Supervisors voted 6-3 on April 19 to direct county staff to prepare that report, with Letourneau, Kershner and Supervisor Tony Buffington (R-Blue Ridge) opposed.