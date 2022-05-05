School Board Set to Meet in Closed Session Regarding Youngkin’s Investigation

The School Board will meet in a closed session tonight at 7:30 p.m. to consult on Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s Executive Order Four with the division’s legal counsel.

While details of the meeting haven’t been disclosed to the public, sources who asked not to be identified because of involvement with the school administration say the meeting is about the special grand jury impaneled in mid-April to assist with Attorney General Jason Miyares’ investigation into the School Board’s handling of a sexual assault scandal.

The school division has reportedly hired attorney Steven T. Webster of Webster Book LLP in Alexandria to handle its involvement in the special grand jury. Webster has worked as a civil and criminal trial lawyer for over 30 years, including government investigations.

Because the investigation is criminal in nature, the division’s liability insurance provider, VACORP, is reportedly not covering the legal fees associated with the special grand jury.

When news of the special grand jury broke, Public Information Officer Wayde Byard released a statement sharing that Loudoun County Public Schools intends to cooperate “with the lawful requests of the special grand jury, while protecting the privacy rights of our students to the extent permitted by law and in accordance with all applicable legal privileges.”

Loudoun County Circuit Court Judge James E. Plowman is overseeing the special grand jury. Sources with knowledge of the proceedings said that last week Plowman gave the jury latitude to investigate matters beyond just the sexual assault scandal, including anything related to the school division.