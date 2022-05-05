Sheriff’s Office Investigating Fatal Crash in Ashburn

The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a crash that killed one woman and left a man hospitalized with injuries this morning in Ashburn.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, at around 11:20 a.m. Deborah Mitchel, 65 of Ashburn, was traveling west on Windmill Drive in a Honda Civic when she was struck by a vehicle traveling north on Claiborne Parkway. Mitchel was transported to a hospital where she died of her injuries, while the other driver, an adult male, was taken to a hospital for treatment of his injuries.

The Sheriff’s Office announced that there is no indication that the crash was caused by use of alcohol, drugs, or a cellphone.

Witnesses of the crash who have not yet spoken to investigators are asked to contact Investigator D. Lake of the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office Crash Reconstruction Unit at 703-777-1021 or Douglas.Lake@Loudoun.gov.