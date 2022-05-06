￼Farmwell Station Students Discuss Environment with Superintendent, Supervisors

Students from Farmwell Station Middle School hosted Loudoun supervisors and Superintendent Scott Ziegler to discuss the county’s efforts to reduce its carbon footprint.

The students belong to the Green Team, a club that studies nature, energy consumption, and the local ecosystem. The club recently bagged 36 pounds of garbage around the school grounds and the W&OD Trail.

Ziegler was joined by County Chair Phyllis Randall (D- At Large) and Supervisor Sylvia Glass (D- Broad Run).

“Spending time with the next generation and hearing their concerns, issues, and ideas is so important to me,” Randall said. “Every elected official should seek to pass on a safer, healthier world to the leaders of tomorrow.”

Ziegler noted to students that the division had just received the ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year Sustained Excellence Award from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the U.S. Department of Energy.

For more information about the Green Team, go to lcps.org/Page/231625.