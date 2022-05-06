Loudoun Jury Hands Down $2,500 Speeding Fine

A Loudoun County Circuit Court jury this week imposed the maximum penalty allowed by law to a Fairfax man after he was detected driving 103 miles per hour on Rt. 606.

The misdemeanor reckless driving charge stemmed from a Nov. 28, 2020, incident in which Deputy M. Whitfield recorded Muhammed Demiroz’s 103 mph speed on a radar unit. The posted speed limit is 55 mph.

Demiroz was found guilty of reckless driving in March 2021 following a District Court hearing, but he appealed the conviction to the Circuit Court. A jury trial was held May 5, resulting in another guilty verdict and a recommendation to impose the maximum $2,500 fine. The conviction also came with $711 in court costs.

The case was prosecuted by Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Jonathan Dickey.

Commonwealth’s Attorney Buta Biberaj issued a statement announcing the jury verdict. “We are grateful for the time and dedication given to this case by our Loudoun County citizens. Serving as a juror is the most powerful way to participate in the judicial process and to ensure that the voice of the community is heard. We appreciate the hard work of Dep. Whitfield, Mr. Dickey and our law enforcement partners in keeping our community safe,” she stated.