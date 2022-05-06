Lovettsville Council Considers Oktoberfest Spin-off; Mayfest Canceled

The Town Council will consider spinning of the ownership of the annual Oktoberfest event. It’s an idea the council-appointed planning committee has been mulling.

Under the concept, the event would move from direct control of the town government to an independent nonprofit or limited liability company. During its April 28 meeting, the council directed the staff to study the benefits and risks of spinning off the event and to report back.

At the same meeting, the council agreed to cancel this year’s Mayfest program after calls for volunteers to help plan the event were unsuccessful. What would have been the ninth Mayfest had been scheduled for May 23.

Council members said some community activity, such as an outdoor movie, will be planned for that weekend.