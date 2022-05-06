Middleburg Annexation Input Continues

The Middleburg Town Council is continuing to collect input on two potential requests for annexations.

Mayor Bridge Littleton last month unveiled proposals to expand the town’s boundaries to include a 22-acre portion of the Homewood property on the north side of town and a 33-acre tract bequeathed to the Windy Hill Foundation on the south, and potentially to add 126 homes between the two.

He promised there would be several weeks to provide public comment on the plans. During last week’s council meeting, two residents made comments to add to seven comments the town had previously received.

The town staff has established a special webpage to present information on the proposals and to post all comments received. To learn more or to make comments, go to middleburgva.gov/386/Proposed-AnnexationsBLAs.