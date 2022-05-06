Middleburg Council Supports Stronger Short-Term Rental Rules

The Town Council last week approved Town Plan amendment intended to set the foundation to establish tighter rules for short-term residential rentals in town.

The Planning Commission has been working on the regulations since late last year as plans to begin construction of new homes on the Salamander Resort property—and the growth of services such as Airbnb—sparked concerns that many could be used as rental properties.

The has had short-term rental policies on the books since 2016, but no property owner has filed an application to provide that service. The commission is continuing to develop specific Zoning Ordinance regulations, with an eye to tailoring them to address the impacts in various neighborhoods, rather than adopt a town-wide approach.