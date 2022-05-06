Mother Faces Felony Charges After Leaving Children in Vehicle

Sheriff’s Office deputies have charged a 51-year-old Ashburn woman with felony child abuse and neglect after she allegedly left two children unattended in her vehicle while she was shopping.

According to the report, deputies were called to the Lansdowne Harris Teeter store around 3:30 p.m. April 24 after witnesses reported hearing the children crying and in distress in the heat and called for emergency services. At their arrival, the mother had returned,and fire and rescue personnel were tending to the children.

Investigators determined that the children were left in the locked vehicle for approximately 20 minutes.

The mother was arrested and taken to the Loudoun Adult Detention Center. She has been released on a $2,000 unsecured bond.