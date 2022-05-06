Passed Out Driver Found with Drugs, Weapon

A 31-year-old driver found asleep behind the wheel at a Sterling stoplight Thursday night wound up with a bed in the Loudoun Adult Detention Center.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to the intersection of West Maple Avenue and South Sterling Boulevard at 9:41 p.m. May 5 to investigate a report of a man passed out at a stoplight. While attending to the suspect, deputies found a concealed weapon and drugs.

The Sterling man was charged with driving under the influence, possession of a controlled substance, carrying a concealed handgun while under the influence, and possession of a firearm while in possession of a controlled substance. He was held without bond at the Loudoun Adult Detention Center.