Purcellville Council Eyes EV Stations

The Town Council last week received an overview on the potential benefits of installing electric vehicle superchargers in town.

A representative of town consultant Stantec noted Purcellville has one Level 2 charging station in town, but said there are no DC Fast, quick re-charge stations between Leesburg and Winchester in the Route 7 corridor. That means establishing charging stations in town could not only help expand the EV infrastructure and reduce the town’s carbon footprint, but also may boost tourism, with motorists stopping in town to refill their batteries.

Level 2 chargers require 6 to 8 hours for a recharge, while the Level 3 stations can do the work in about 30 minutes. They come with a $30,000 price tag.

Council members seemed receptive to the suggestion, with the next step to explore options to finance the installations, pursue grants, or lease out space to commercial providers.