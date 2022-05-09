Gravel Grinder Runs in Western Loudoun

Paul Petrie of Alexandria was the top finisher in the Gravel Grinder National Championship on Saturday.

The 100-mile race—run in cold, rainy weather—consisted of two laps around an open course on rural and gravel roads from Lincoln to Willisville, with the start and finish lines at the Bluemont Station Brewery.

Petrie completed the course with a time of 5 hours and 11 minutes, beating second place Brian Weightman of Washington, DC by less than a minute.

The event also included a 30-mile Mini G ride. Cyclists participating in the May 7 Right Stuff USE Gravel Grinder National Championship depart from the Bluemont Station Brewery. [Norman K. Styer/Loudoun Now]