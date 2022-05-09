Brian Weightman, center, leads the field at the start of the May 7 Right Stuff USE Gravel Grinder National Championship Gravel Grinder National Championship on Saturday morning. [Norman K. Styer/Loudoun Now]
Gravel Grinder Runs in Western Loudoun

Paul Petrie of Alexandria was the top finisher in the Gravel Grinder National Championship on Saturday. 

The 100-mile race—run in cold, rainy weather—consisted of two laps around an open course on rural and gravel roads from Lincoln to Willisville, with the start and finish lines at the Bluemont Station Brewery. 

Petrie completed the course with a time of 5 hours and 11 minutes, beating second place Brian Weightman of Washington, DC by less than a minute.

The event also included a 30-mile Mini G ride.

Cyclists participating in the May 7 Right Stuff USE Gravel Grinder National Championship depart from the Bluemont Station Brewery. [Norman K. Styer/Loudoun Now]
"Gravel Grinder Runs in Western Loudoun

  • timsmith
    2022-05-09 at 4:26 pm
    These hardy souls deserve a standing ovation. I could never ride a bike for such a lengthy period of time in such foul weather. I’m in awe of their achievement. Happy Mental Health Awareness Month Loudoun!

