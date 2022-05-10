Greenway Race Raises $220K for Charities

The second annual Run the Greenway event drew more than 1,700 registered participants for 10K and 5K races on the toll road, an 800-meter fun run, along with a virtual race.

Cory Welch of Purcellville was the fastest runner in Saturday’s Run the Greenway 10K race, completing the course with a time of 33:23 minutes. The top female finisher was Samantha Martin of Falls Church, finishing at 44:19 and 12th among the 225 runners, according to the posted race results.

Rob Dettmann of Baltimore set the pace in the 5K race, posting a time of 16.27. Elizabeth Clor of Chantilly was the top female finisher at 21:40. More than 500 runners posted times in the 5K.

The event raised more than $220,000 to support 22 participating nonprofits. Ashburn-based cancer support group Step Sisters ranked as the event’s top fund raising, with $19,595.