Leesburg Bypass Bridge Condition Raises Concern

A citizen concern about the condition of the Leesburg Bypass bridge over South King Street was a focal point of discussion during Monday’s Leesburg Town Council work session.

The concern was related to the spalling of the bridge concrete, along with a bridge pier showing exposed steel. A resident recently reached out to both town staff and VDOT directly to express her worries about the structural integrity of the bridge.

The bridge’s western expansion joint was repaired by VDOT in October 2020, and the bridge was most recently inspected by VDOT in June 2021, said Bud Siegel, deputy director of the Public Works and Capital Projects Department.

In that inspection, the bridge received a General Condition Rating of 6 for its bridge deck, 6 for the super-structure, and 6 for the sub-structure, using ascending scale ratings developed by the National Bridge Inspection Society. A GCR of 0 means the bridge is in failing condition and needs to be replaced; a top score of 9 means the bridge is in excellent condition. A score of 6 is “satisfactory,” according to VDOT’s Fiscal Year 2021 State of the Structures and Bridges report.

VDOT’s programming of bridge maintenance funding is predicated on a bridge’s condition rating, and funding is limited to those bridges that have a GCR of 4 or below. VDOT’s Northern Virginia district is responsible for 2,300 bridges and culverts. More than 300 bridges, or around 13%, have a GCR of 5, Siegel said.

Siegel said VDOT staff indicated the spalling and exposed ancillary steel observed by the citizen doesn’t significantly impact the bridge’s structural integrity, although they acknowledged it was unattractive. VDOT staff has said, however, it will remove the some of the concrete to eliminate danger from falling concrete, Siegel said. The bridge, they concluded, is not falling or in a pending state of collapse.

One action item that is expected to come out of Town Council related to the bridge is a request to the Commonwealth Transportation Board to allocate additional funding for bridge and culvert maintenance repair. Inadequate funding of those types of projects, Siegel said, is a national issue. The council was expected to vote on that request at its meeting Tuesday evening.