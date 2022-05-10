Letter: Connie Rice, Leesburg

Editor: I was shocked over the weekend to learn that the recently convened special grand jury investigation into the Loudoun County school division’s handling of a sexual assault case has issued subpoenas for records of individual students.

Reportedly, in at least one case, a records request directly targeted a transgender student who was unrelated to the initial scope of the investigation based on a keyword search for the phrase “transgender policy.” This child had no involvement in the sexual assaults incidents last year. And in fact, no transgender student was involved in those incidents.

There have been assaults by football team members at Tuscarora High School. Is the grand jury investigating all football players? Or to the point, investigating other athletes?

Why is the grand jury searching school records to single out transgender students and subpoenaing their records? Other than a predisposed bias, why would they be investigating innocent transgender kids? Why is the grand jury is searching school records under the key phrase “transgender policy” at all? That policy had nothing to do with last year’s assaults and was not in effect at the time. The transgender policy is based upon the Gavin Grimm case and Virginia Law.

The continuous involvement of well-established hate groups like the Alliance Defending Freed and the Family Research Council in Loudoun School lawsuits and Republican political efforts is apparent. Incidents completely unrelated to transgender kids are used to smear that community and to work to hurt them. Willingness to lie to achieve hate-based goals is one of the defining characteristics of a hate group. And so many people seem ready to ignore the fact that these people are, in fact, hate groups.

I’ve been very disappointed that more community leaders and politicians have remained silent on this matter. Transgender children are a tiny, vulnerable minority. The continuous efforts to tie them to assaults and to define them as dangerous is hate. Stop it. Call these people out.

We will not let hate win.

Connie Rice, Leesburg