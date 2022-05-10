Loudoun Cares Announces 2022 Outstanding Volunteer Honorees

Loudoun Cares has announced its 2022 Outstanding Volunteer Award Honorees, selecting 19 people and organizations from among 66 nominations. The organization is also awarding the Judy Hines Service of a Lifetime award that honors volunteers having served Loudoun County for over 10 years, and the “RiseUp award” which honors outstanding volunteer service in the wake of the COVID-19 crisis. County supervisors have nominated volunteers in their districts.

Those honorees will be recognized at an event Thursday, May 12 at River Creek Club. Tickets are $30 per person and are available online loudouncares.org/2022-ova.

“This is absolutely my favorite event of the year,” Loudoun Cares Executive Director Valerie Pisierra said. “We need to recognize and congratulate the outstanding service of those volunteers that have donated their time, faced the challenge head-on, and made a significant impact on the lives of our residents. The amazing work of our volunteers in this county is exceptional. The stories will inspire any listener to get involved. Their service and dedication to this community needs to be celebrated.”

The Judy Hines Service of a Lifetime award went to Juanita Easton of the Humane Society of Loudoun. The Gabriella Miller Youth Volunteer award went to Seoyoung Jun of INMED Partnership for Children. And the RiseUp Award will go to Eva Maria Torres-Herrera, INMED Partnership for Children.

Other honorees include Outstanding Adult Volunteer Gerco Hoogeweg, Loudoun Wildlife Conservatory; Outstanding Adult Volunteer Team The Salvation Army of Loudoun Angel Tree Team; Outstanding Adult Public Safety recognition for Kevin Kelly, Purcellville Volunteer Rescue Squad Outstanding Senior Volunteer Larry Messner, George C. Marshall International Center; Outstanding Senior Volunteer Mohammad Raees, Legal Services of Northern Virginia; Outstanding Senior Volunteer Team Loudoun Medicare Counseling Team – Loudoun County Area Agency on Aging; Outstanding Senior Public Safety Volunteer James Jones, Loudoun County Volunteer Fire and Rescue; Outstanding Senior Public Safety Volunteer Brad Quin, Purcellville Volunteer Fire; Outstanding Veteran Volunteer Rebecca Ortego, The HeartWoRx; Outstanding Volunteer Team Sterling Volunteer Rescue Squad; Outstanding Volunteer Project RoboLoCo, Academies of Loudoun; Outstanding Youth Volunteer Team StoryBook Treasures Team, Briar Woods High School; Outstanding Corporate Volunteer Team Apple Federal Credit Union Employees; Outstanding Community/Civic Volunteer Organization CAST Program, Rock Ridge High School; and Outstanding Nonprofit Volunteer Board, the board of the George C. Marshall International Center.

And county supervisors’ recognitions are in the Algonkian District, Virginia Voyack, Loudoun Hunger Relief; in the Ashburn District, Alex Reif, Boy Scouts of America; in the Broad Run District, Katrece Nolen, Step Sisters; in the Dulles District, Dulles South Soup Kitchen; in the Leesburg District, Vicente Gonzalez, New Virginia Majority; in the Sterling District, Amy Gazes, Park View High School; and for the at-large seat, Lisa Jones, Silence No More Movement.

