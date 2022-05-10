New COVID Surge Hitting Loudoun

Following a national trend, the rate of COVID-19 cases in Loudoun is climbing.

This week, the daily average of new daily cases neared 150 and the average positivity rate of PCR tests surpassed 15%, both the highest since February.

The surge is attributed to a highly transmissible strain of the Omicron variant and fewer people wearing masks and distancing from others.

County leaders are urging residents to assess their risks and take precautions as necessary.

“We are beginning to see an increase in the impact of the ongoing transmission of the virus in our region, so I encourage everyone to understand your risk level,” Loudoun County Health Director Dr. David Goodfriend said in an alert issued Tuesday. “While healthy, fully vaccinated and boosted individuals have a lower risk associated with the upward tick in COVID-19 activity at this time, some members of our community may be more severely impacted by this trend, and those more vulnerable residents should take added precautions.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is recommending communities base their actions on case and the hospitalization rates. In Loudoun, the hospitalization rate remains low, but the seven-day average rate of cases per 100,000 residents climbed above 200 this week. That puts the county into a “medium” impact category. Arlington reached the medium impact level last month and Arlington and Fairfax counties hit that benchmark last week.

For communities with a “medium” level of impact, the CDC recommends people who are immunocompromised or at high risk for severe disease consult their healthcare provider and consider taking additional precautions, such as wearing masks and social distancing. Residents should also consider self-testing to detect infection before having contact with people who are at high risk of severe disease. Residents also should be fully vaccinated and boosted. Those exposed to COVID-19 or have symptoms should be tested and isolate from others.

The change in the level of community impact in Loudoun County does not trigger any changes to masking and social distancing requirements in county facilities.

As of Tuesday, the school division was reporting 27 active cases among staff members and 253 students with infections. On Monday, only 122 active cases among students had been reported.