Auction Planned to Support Purcellville Bike Park

Discover Purcellville is organizing a May 21 auction at the Bush Tabernacle to raise money for the construction of Adam’s Bike Park.

The project to be built near the town’s Maple Avenue water tower is sponsored by Michelle Caudill to honor her son Adam who died in January 2021 at the age of 15.

The Caudill Family has organized a group of volunteers, along with support from the Town Council and grant funding, to develop the town’s first bike park on a one-acre lot that will be connected to the W&OD Trail. The grant opening is planned for June 1, Adam’s birthday.

Organizers seeking tax-deductible donations of any money, products, services, gift cards, and other auction items. To contribute, contact Michelle Caudill at MichelleSCaudill@gmail.com, 410-598-2151 or Michael Oaks at dpurcellville@gmail.com.

The Bush Tabernacle is located at 250 S. Nursery Ave and the event is scheduled to start at 7 p.m.