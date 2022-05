The Town Council will hold a public hearing on its Fiscal Year 2023 budget and fee schedule May 23, starting at 7 p.m. in the Town Office.

The council is proposing a 2-cent reduction in its real estate tax rate, to 26 cents per $100 of assessed value, and no changes to its utility rates. The proposed budget totals $2.715 million, slightly less than this year’s $2.772 million spending plan.