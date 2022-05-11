Letter: Salvation Army of Loudoun County

Editor: National Salvation Army week is May 9-15. I hope you will join us to celebrate our work in Loudoun County. President Dwight D. Eisenhower and the U.S. Congress proclaimed the first National Salvation Army week in 1954. This distinction was made as a reminder to Americans to give freely of themselves.

President Eisenhower said: “Among Americans, The Salvation Army has long been a symbol of wholehearted dedication to the cause of human brotherhood. In time of war, the men and women of this organization have brought to those serving their country far from home, friendliness, and warm concern. In the quieter days of peace, their work has been a constant reminder to us all that each of us is neighbor and kin to all Americans. Giving freely of themselves, the men and women of The Salvation Army have won the respect of us all.”

For almost 30 years, The Salvation Army of Loudoun has been “Doing the Most Good” to meet the needs of individuals and families throughout Loudoun County. We provide emergency rental and utility assistance, emergency food assistance, diapers, clothing, Christmas assistance, Thanksgiving meals and so much more. Realizing that many members of our community are facing unemployment, hunger, cascading bills, and threats of eviction, we are focused on helping those struggling to survive.

Our ability to assist our community is because of extremely generous donors, shoppers in our Thrift Store, and our amazing volunteers. Our volunteers help with our emergency food assistance program, Angel Tree, Red Kettle bell ringing and working in our Thrift Store. This year, we are honored that our—as we affectionately call them —Angel Tree Trio won the Loudoun Cares Outstanding Adult Volunteer Team of the year award. These incredible ladies have volunteered for Angel Tree for many, many years helping thousands of children. This year, more than 1,300 children received gifts for Christmas due to their time and effort.

We wanted to take this time to recap our staggering service numbers. In 2021, we achieved the following accomplishments:

• We provided 3,861 unduplicated people with rental assistance, utility assistance, diapers, clothing vouchers and furniture vouchers.

• Our Angel Tree and Sheetz for Kids programs, provided 1,387 children gifts for Christmas

• Our Emergency Food Distribution program distributes food supplies to Loudoun residents throughout the county through our mobile canteen. We provided food to 15,962 people.

Sharon and I were overcome with an abundant amount of gratification when one of our social workers shared the following words of appreciation from a client. I hope her words will resonate with you as well.

“Hi Keysha,

Thank you so much..this is so much appreciated.. I really cant express how thankful i am for the help with Novec and Washington Gas.. Even if it had only been a portion of the gas it is more than i anticipated on getting help with.

This not just helps with the bill but also helps me to keep housing assistance and there are no words for the kindness of everyone at salvation army. Please gives thanks to everyone who was there for me the day I came to the office.. The simple patience and thoughtfulness everyone expressed helped me get through that day.”

“I am using this opportunity to thank the hundreds of volunteers, donors and friends who have given so much to us this year during our special week”, said Sergeant John McKee. “The generosity of your time, financial support and gifts in kind make it possible to keep our doors open so we can “Do the Most Good” for people – our brothers and sisters – to survive during these devasting times.”

Sergeants John and Sharon McKee

Corps Administrators and Pastors

The Salvation Army of Loudoun