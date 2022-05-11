Park View Hall of Famer, Football Pros Donate Football Gear

Dante Absher, a former Park View High School Football Player, was inducted into the school’s Hall of Fame over the weekend. And to celebrate, he donated more than $5,000 worth of football equipment to the school.

Absher, class of 2012, set multiple school records, then continued his football career at Glenville College and now plays wide receiver for the Montreal Alouettes in the Canadian Football League.

In the month leading up to his induction, he raised money with a local nonprofit, Hearts of Empowerment, to buy new equipment for future Park View football players. Together they bought than $5,000 of equipment and presented it on the day of his induction.

Washington Commanders defensive tackle Jonathan Allen, a Stone Bridge High School alumnus, also contributed to the efforts by providing additional cleats.

“Having the opportunity to give back to my high school football team means the world to me,” Absher said. “Football changed my life so me being on a platform to do so, I can’t pass up on the opportunity to give back because it gives kids hope that it’s possible to make it out.”

Hearts of Empowerment, based in Arlington, is a nonprofit providing project planning for charities through the strength of collaboration. Over the last four years the nonprofit has raised more than $300,000, partnered with more than 30 different organizations, and mobilized more than 200 volunteers.