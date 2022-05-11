Sipocz Joins Coalition to Salute America’s Heroes Board

Leesburg-based Coalition to Salute America’s Heroes has elected Cathy Sipocz to its Board of Directors.

As Executive Director of Building Veterans, Sipocz supports veterans struggling with personal issues and addictions associated with PTSD, head and brain trauma, and depression.

“Cathy is one of the most altruistic and caring leaders in the non-profit community,” stated David Walker, president & CEO of the Coalition. “I’ve witnessed her work firsthand, and few do it better. She has dedicated her life to serving Veterans, working tirelessly to help those who are homeless, in need of comportment skills and/or transitional housing. Her experience at Building Veterans and in other roles adds tremendous value to our board of directors.”

In 2016, Sipocz began working with the National Warrior Foundation where she met the founder of Building Veterans and joined its team as the director of development in Brunswick, MD. Previously, she led the Frederick County Foster Parents Association.

“It’s a great honor to be elected as a board member for the Coalition to Salute America’s Heroes,” said Sipocz. “We have partnered with the Coalition on multiple projects for many years, so I have seen the incredible impact the organization has had on the lives of combat-wounded Veterans and their families. I am blessed to be in a position to help advance the Coalition’s mission in the years to come, and I take that responsibility very seriously.”

The coalition provides direct financial assistance to wounded veterans. Learn more at saluteheroes.org.