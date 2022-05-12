Dean Townsend Lake passed away on April 30th, 2022. The son of a Navy officer and an English teacher, he was born in Monterey, California, but lived the majority of his life in various states on the East Coast. The Lake family settled in Alexandria, Virginia, where Dean attended Fort Hunt High School, making lifelong friends who shared his enjoyment of rugby, camping, and canoeing.

Dean attended both Ferrum College and Radford University, graduating from the latter with a degree in Political Science and History. In his college days, he continued his participation in rugby (Men’s club and Old Men’s club after graduating), and acquired a fondness for mountain biking, winter camping, ice climbing, and fishing.

Out of college, he started a paralegal firm in DC with friends, which was soon overshadowed by his true love – beer, and an opportunity to become a brewer for Old Dominion Brewery. While at Old Dominion, he acquired his Master Brewer Education from the famous Siebel Institute of Technology in Chicago. In his brewing career, Dean served as Master Brewer for Rock Bottom in Arlington, Sweetwater Tavern in Sterling, and established two brew pubs in his adopted hometown of Leesburg – Thoroughbred’s and Dog Money. Recently, he had stepped out of the brewer role to become Operations Manager for Black Hoof Brewing in Leesburg. He was a well admired mentor and advocate for brewing in the Northern Virginia area, being an active member of the Virginia and Loudoun County Brewer’s Associations. Also an avid motorist and previous autocross racer, Dean was often seen in a vintage vehicle be it a MGB GT, a woody Jeep Wagoner, or a BMW motorcycle.

Friends and family will miss Dean for his witty conversation, coarse humor, and mostly good advice.

He is survived by his two children Phoebe and Schuyler, his three brothers – Doug, Kevin, and Tim, and his mother Edwina.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Friends of Loudoun County Animal Services in Dean’s name at www.FLCAS.org