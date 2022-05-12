Driver Charged with Involuntary Manslaughter in Fatal Ashburn Crash

The driver involved in the May 5 crash that took the life of an Ashburn woman has been charged with involuntary manslaughter, the Sheriff’s Office announced.

According to the report, investigators determined Ryan C. Lanza, 20, of Ashburn, was traveling more than 30 mph over the posted 45 mph speed limit when he struck a vehicle on Claiborne Parkway.

The crash happened at approximately 11:20 a.m., May 5. Deborah Michel, 65 of Ashburn was driving a 2006 Honda Civic westbound on Windmill Drive and was turning left onto southbound Claiborne Parkway when she was hit by Lanza’s northbound 2016 Subaru WRX. Michel was transported to an area hospital where she died from her injuries.

Lanza was treated for injuries described as serious but not life-threatening injuries and was later released.

He turned himself over to authorities Thursday and was released on a $5,000 secured bond.