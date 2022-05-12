Nominations Presented for Parent Advisory Group
The effort to create a new parent advisory board, dubbed the Loudoun Educational Alliance of Families, continues to advance with a slate of 57 candidates for membership presented to the School Board on Tuesday.
The panel would provide the School Board with community feedback to ensure its decision making considers the best interests of students and the community.
The first 57 representatives were nominated by school parent organizations—PTAs, PTOs and PTSOs. There are 40 more slots open, as the panel is proposed to include representatives from each of the division’s schools and educational centers.
The School Board is continuing to develop the charter and bylaws for the group, with adoption expected at the next meeting on May 24.
One thought on “Nominations Presented for Parent Advisory Group”
LEAF is a very important committee. I can’t wait to see it up & running. For too long, LCPS has been plagued by allegations of insensitivity to parents. I don’t necessarily believe those allegations were accurate. But anything the school division can do to mollify concerns — I’m all for. Everyone wants the best for LCPS students. But sometimes we disagree on how to achieve that goal. Happy Foster Care Month Loudoun!