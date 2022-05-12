Nominations Presented for Parent Advisory Group

The effort to create a new parent advisory board, dubbed the Loudoun Educational Alliance of Families, continues to advance with a slate of 57 candidates for membership presented to the School Board on Tuesday.

The panel would provide the School Board with community feedback to ensure its decision making considers the best interests of students and the community.

The first 57 representatives were nominated by school parent organizations—PTAs, PTOs and PTSOs. There are 40 more slots open, as the panel is proposed to include representatives from each of the division’s schools and educational centers.

The School Board is continuing to develop the charter and bylaws for the group, with adoption expected at the next meeting on May 24.