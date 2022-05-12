Purcellville Council Pledges Support for Pickleball Initiative

The Purcellville Town Council this week voiced unanimous support for the development of an indoor pickleball venue in or around the town.

The action came two months after a delegation of pickleball players first asked the council to help them establish a stand-alone center for the growing sport. On Tuesday, the council room was filled with about 40 players to demonstrate support for the project.

The resolution approved by the council pledges to support efforts to be led by a newly formed nonprofit, WLC Pickleball Inc., to acquire equipment and lease space to play, to assist in finding spaces for the sport to grow, and advocating for the establishment of a permanent indoor center in western Loudoun.

Currently, pickleball mainly is hosted at the Carver Center in town. Other options under consideration include the town-owned Bush Tabernacle and space at Patrick Henry College.

A property just north of the town boundary has emerged as a frontrunner among pickleballers hoping to get the new center open quickly. Town businessman Magic Kayhan, who owns a 12.5-acre lot bounded by Purcellville Road and the Rt. 7 Bypass, said he is willing to provide space for the project. However, the land is outside the town limits and would require annexation or a decision to extend water and sewer service beyond the municipal boundary.

Phil Baldwin, the formal U.S. Pickleball ambassador for western Loudoun who established the new nonprofit, said he was gratified by the council’s support and that his group is eager to keep the project moving.