Hanson Park Budget Grows Again, Nears Completion

County supervisors have approved another half-million dollar increase to the construction budget for Hal and Berni Hanson Regional Park.

Because of construction delays attributed to weather and supply problems, the budget for construction support issues will likely be boosted for a third time, bringing the payments to McDonough Bolyard Peck from an original $4.5 million budget to $6.1 million.

Originally budgeted for $76.2 million, the project’s construction costs is now estimated at $81.7 million. The project’s total budget, including contingencies, is $100.4 million. The project is expected to achieve substantial completion this summer.

When completed, it will include 17 lighted athletic fields from baseball to cricket, a nature center building, a lodge building, a park office building, a maintenance building and facilities, picnic shelters, restrooms with concessions, associated parking, five athletic courts for activities like tennis, two playgrounds, two dog parks, a splash pad, a skate plaza, and paths and trails. The project also involves renovating the historic building on the property, the Hanson House.