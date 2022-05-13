Hanson Park Budget Grows Again, Nears Completion
County supervisors have approved another half-million dollar increase to the construction budget for Hal and Berni Hanson Regional Park.
Because of construction delays attributed to weather and supply problems, the budget for construction support issues will likely be boosted for a third time, bringing the payments to McDonough Bolyard Peck from an original $4.5 million budget to $6.1 million.
Originally budgeted for $76.2 million, the project’s construction costs is now estimated at $81.7 million. The project’s total budget, including contingencies, is $100.4 million. The project is expected to achieve substantial completion this summer.
When completed, it will include 17 lighted athletic fields from baseball to cricket, a nature center building, a lodge building, a park office building, a maintenance building and facilities, picnic shelters, restrooms with concessions, associated parking, five athletic courts for activities like tennis, two playgrounds, two dog parks, a splash pad, a skate plaza, and paths and trails. The project also involves renovating the historic building on the property, the Hanson House.
2 thoughts on “Hanson Park Budget Grows Again, Nears Completion”
McDonough Bolyard Peck is making a killing. Is it ever possible for a county project be completed within its original budget? The estimates for construction costs have increased about $5-million. That’s alarming. And goodness knows how many more increases there will be down the road. Sometimes it feels as if the supervisors spend money like there’s no tomorrow. Please do better! Happy Bike Month Loudoun!
How about reporting on the annual operating and maintenance costs for this Taj Majal of “parks?”
We all knew it was going to cost $100M to build. Regardless of the lies that were told to us. Now it’s time to find out the REAL costs to taxpayers… the ones that will come out of our checkbooks into perpetuity.