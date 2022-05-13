Loudoun Supervisors Send New Election District Maps to Vote; Pick ‘Little River’ Name

County supervisors are ready to finalize Loudoun’s new local electoral maps after a brief public hearing Wednesday night.

See the proposed districts here.

Although some feedback continues to come in by email, only two people spoke at the May 11 public hearing, both voicing concerns about representation for the Asian American/Pacific Islander community in the new map. Sree NagiReddi said the AAPI community in the current Dulles District has been split into multiple districts, including separating contiguous communities.

“Serving these homes under different districts will require huge effort on the part of the supervisors and the residents to address common needs and common equity,” he said, adding, “the AAPI community respectfully asks the Board of Supervisors to immediately take up and resolve these concerns before finalizing the Loudoun County district lines.”

Laksh Nukala pointed out the lack of Asian-Americans on the board—no Asian-American has ever served on the Loudoun Board of Supervisors, although according to the U.S. Census Bureau more than 20% of Loudouners are Asian.

“We don’t have any representation, as you can see, and with this redistricting our concerns are going to get diluted, our voices are going to get diluted, even further,” Nukala said.

Supervisors, however, showed no inclination to make any further changes to the proposed districts. Letourneau pointed out the large non-Hispanic Asian population in three districts, including being the largest single demographic in the proposed new southeastern Dulles District. He said in the highest-growth areas of the county, which have grown is attributable in large part to people moving into Loudoun including from overseas, it wasn’t possible to put everyone in the same district because of requirements for roughly equal populations.

“With the growth that we’ve had, a lot of it has been, as we know, adding folks from other places that have moved into the county, which is a wonderful thing but it means that the growth areas of the county are those that tend to have a higher population of those from these other demographics,” Letourneau said.

Vice Chairman Koran T. Saines (D-Sterling) chided some people who had emailed “hurtful” comments to his office. He urged them to “take a deep breath, relax, it’ll be OK.” Some commenters from Loudoun Valley Estates had complained about being put into the Sterling District, arguing their interests are different.

“This can be the furthest thing from the truth. Your interests are the exact same as the Sterling residents. You live here in Loudoun County, you pay taxes in here in Loudoun County, your children attend the schools here in Loudoun County, just the same as you do,” Saines said. “Now, your neighborhood might be newer—that probably is the only darn difference.”

And County Chair Phyllis J. Randall (D-At Large) called the public hearing comments “offensive” and disagreed that the AAPI community would need anyone that looks like them on the county board to be represented.

“I don’t represent the Black people on Loudoun County. There is no HOV lane for the Black people in Loudoun County that I put in place since I’ve been here. I represent Loudoun County as the chair of Loudoun County. Every single man, woman, girl and boy is who I represent,” she said. “So the idea that you won’t have representation because the person is not from the AAPI community is ridiculous and offensive. If you want to run for office, please, please, please run for office.”

NagiReddi already has; in 2019 he ran as a Democrat against incumbent Letourneau for the Dulles District seat, garnering 38% of the vote.

Supervisors also settled on a name for the new southwestern district, agreeing on the name Little River.