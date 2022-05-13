Loudoun Tourism Grant Application Online

Loudoun County’s annual Tourism Grant competitive process is underway with the posting of the Fiscal Year 2023 grant application at loudoun.gov/tourismgrant. The grant program is designed to support local tourism initiatives and events that drive tourists to Loudoun County.

Nonprofits, municipalities, and businesses located in the county are invited to apply for funding for projects to attract regional and national visitors to Loudoun, increase overnight stays in Loudoun hotels, and enhance the overall attractiveness and marketability of Loudoun County as a destination.

For fiscal year 2023, the Tourism Grant process will be supplemented by American Rescue Plan Act funds through the Virginia Tourism Corporation. As a result of these funds, awards for this fiscal year will be increased from $10,000 to $25,000.

Applications are due by 4 p.m. May 31. Applications and more information are at loudoun.gov/tourismgrant. With questions, contact Darrell Simpson in the Department of Finance and Budget at grants@loudoun.gov or by phone at 571-258-3482.