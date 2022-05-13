Lucketts Ruritans Offer Zoning Ordinance Prep Talk

Lucketts-area residents and business owners are invited to learn how to prepare for the public input cycle of the Loudoun County Zoning Ordinance rewrite process during a Tuesday, May 17, forum at the community center starting a 7 p.m.

The facilitated “prep-talk” hosted by the Lucketts Ruritan Club, will include an overview of best practices for finding the topics most important to attendees and tips for how to submit constructive comments via the county’s online tools.