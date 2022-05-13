Lucketts Ruritans Offer Zoning Ordinance Prep Talk
Lucketts-area residents and business owners are invited to learn how to prepare for the public input cycle of the Loudoun County Zoning Ordinance rewrite process during a Tuesday, May 17, forum at the community center starting a 7 p.m.
The facilitated “prep-talk” hosted by the Lucketts Ruritan Club, will include an overview of best practices for finding the topics most important to attendees and tips for how to submit constructive comments via the county’s online tools.
One thought on “Lucketts Ruritans Offer Zoning Ordinance Prep Talk”
It’s very important that Loudoun have proper zoning rules. Lucketts Ruritan Club is performing a great public service by sponsoring this event. Everyone should have a fighting chance to live in this magnificent county. By the same token, developers mustn’t run rampant. Somehow, a balance must be struck. Happy Friday the 13th Loudoun! (But be careful today!)